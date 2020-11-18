Police searching for woman involved in hit-skip fatal crash

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for a driver of a car who hit and killed a pedestrian Monday night in Seneca County.

The victim was hit on State Route 53 around 8:30 p.m. when she was chasing after the family dog. At the same time, Carrie M. Conner, 33, was traveling north on SR 53, striking the victim before fleeing.

Amanda G. Borer, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle, a 2015 Honda Civic, was recovered Tuesday at a Seneca County residence. Damage and debris at the scene matched the vehicle that was recovered.

Conner is still at-large. She is wanted for questioning for her involvement in the crash.

Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.