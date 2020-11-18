Advertisement

Police searching for woman involved in hit-skip fatal crash

One person is injured after a shooting outside a bar on Chalet Drive.
One person is injured after a shooting outside a bar on Chalet Drive.(MGN)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for a driver of a car who hit and killed a pedestrian Monday night in Seneca County.

The victim was hit on State Route 53 around 8:30 p.m. when she was chasing after the family dog. At the same time, Carrie M. Conner, 33, was traveling north on SR 53, striking the victim before fleeing.

Amanda G. Borer, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle, a 2015 Honda Civic, was recovered Tuesday at a Seneca County residence. Damage and debris at the scene matched the vehicle that was recovered.

Conner is still at-large. She is wanted for questioning for her involvement in the crash.

Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday in a statewide address that bar, restaurants and fitness...
DeWine issues 10 p.m. curfew starting Thursday
The owner of the gym in Sylvania says he plans to stay open in the event of another statewide...
Local gym owners planning to stay open
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
New health order limits mass gatherings in Ohio
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Police make arrest in April murder of Woodward student
Toledo Public Schools cancels its 2020-21 fall sports season.
TPS to put sports activities on hold Monday

Latest News

Parents from multiple districts speak out about their child's education this year.
Parents and schools still navigating online learning
Blissfield firefighter dies while responding to barn fire
As of Monday November 23rd, Toledo Public Schools will place a pause on winter sports.
Alex Day was shot and killed on November 3rd in Toledo.
Family seeks justice in Byrneport apartment homicide