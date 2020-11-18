Toledo to hold tree planting honoring those lost to COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Forestry, in partnership with the Toledo Urban Forestry Commission, will plant 19 trees in memory of those who have been lost in our community to COVID-19, at 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 19 at Highland Park, along South Avenue near the tennis courts.

“Too many in our community and across the nation have been lost to COVID-19,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “This memorial grove is one way we can honor them while providing a sign of new life for those they have left behind.”

That planting also serves as a replacement for the postponed Arbor Day event, normally held in the spring.

“The Toledo Urban Forestry Commission is grateful that we are able to support this important installation,” said Al Johnson, Toledo Urban Forestry Commission Chairman. “Trees can be healing for both people and the planet.”

The Toledo Urban Forestry Commission serves in a volunteer capacity as a guide to the development and implementation of the city’s tree care and planting program.

All participants are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

