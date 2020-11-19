Advertisement

COVID-19 cases halts intake at Hancock County homeless shelter

The Findlay City Mission is not accepting any new guests until November 27th
By Christina Williams
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Those needed a place to stay in Findlay need to look outside the city, at least for the next week. The City Mission is the main shelter for the unhoused in Hancock county but due to COVID-19, the shelter is under a self-imposed quarantine. That means, no new guests will be accepted at this time.

Joy Barger, the Chief Development Officer at the City Mission, says up until recently they have had zero cases of COVID-19 at the facility. Last week, that changed. 5 staff members tested positive for the virus along with 4 guests. With less staff and many restrictions of putting certain guests in isolation, The Mission leaders decided it was the easiest and safest route to go into full quarantine for two weeks. From November 12-27 no guests will be admitted and any guests that leave will not be allowed to return.

Right now there are around 70 people living in the City Mission in Findlay. Those guests remain and are fed 3 daily meals. In addition, staff members are still able to safely serve to-go lunch and dinner to community members in need daily.

The City Mission is the only large-scale homeless shelter in Hancock County. Barger says for those living on the streets, they are working to get them into shelters in Toledo or Lima if the need is urgent. For others who might be staying with family and looking for assistance, Barger is asking those opening their doors to keep transient family or friends for another week until the quarantine period is lifted, with the goal of keeping the shelter virus free.

