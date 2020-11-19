Franklin County turns ‘purple’, becomes first Level 4 COVID county in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Franklin County, home to Ohio’s capitol, becomes the first county in the state to reach Level 4 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
Franklin Co. has surpassed six of the seven benchmarks that Ohio is using to monitor the spread of COVID-19.
It has flirted with the designation in the past, but officially became ‘purple’ Thursday, after hospital admission data met the criteria.
Franklin County is close to triggering the seventh criteria as well, with hospital capacity surpassing the 80% mark sporadically. If that happens three days in a week, or if 20% of the hospital admissions are COVID-related (currently 14%), Franklin would meet the threshold for all seven markers.
The news comes as all of Ohio, and much of the country, is facing the brunt of its third spike in the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite being the first to reach Level 4, Franklin County doesn’t have the highest rate of new cases, with a majority of Ohio’s counties being higher. Cuyahoga also has more new cases over the past two weeks, even though Franklin County is larger.
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.