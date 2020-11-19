Advertisement

Imagination Station delays reopening due to COVID-19 surge

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The reopening of Imagination Station to the public has been delayed due to the COVID-19 situation in Lucas County and the state.

While the physical Imagination Station structure will remain closed, the science center will continue to offer virtual programs, special videos, and experiences on social media.

In a press release, Imagination Station said it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and make decisions regarding the reopening of the center.

Imagination Station will delay the reopening of the science center to the public. This decision has been made after careful consideration of the COVID-19 situation currently in Lucas County and the State of Ohio. We take the health and safety of our members, team and visitors very seriously and believe at this time it is best to delay our opening.

The science center will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions as needed regarding the reopening of Imagination Station based on our community. Imagination Station will continue to offer a wide range of virtual programs, special videos and experiences on our social media. We are committed to delivering science experiences to the community and will do this virtually at this time.

Please visit imaginationstationtoledo.org/covid-19 to stay up-to-date on this developing situation and for programming opportunities.

Imagination Station provides a critical layer of science enrichment by serving as an educational partner for teachers, schools and parents. It’s with a thoughtful blend of exhibits, experiences, education and excitement that Imagination Station inspires visitors to pursue STEM careers in Northwest Ohio.

