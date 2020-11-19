Advertisement

Lucas County issues Stay-at-Home advisory

On Eerie St.
On Eerie St.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department have issued a Stay-at-Home advisory for local residents.

The advisory will be in effect from November 19 through December 17.

While the advisory doesn’t carry the weight of law behind it and is not an order, it is a call for residents to examine and change their behaviors, according to Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski. And that includes the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday; Zgodzinski asks Lucas County residents to not hold or attend gatherings with people outside of their homes.

Lucas County joins Franklin County and Columbus in issuing a similar advisory. Zgodzinski said the six major urban areas of Ohio have all discussed issuing stay-at-home advisories tailored for their specific areas.

Mayors from Toledo, Sylvania, Whitehouse, and Waterville joined the virtual meeting, with all three supporting the advisory. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz mentioned the possibility of the advisory becoming an order in the near future.

Coupled with the curfew issued by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the goal of the advisory, which Zgodzinski called a “guidance document,” is for it to decrease the amount of the COVID-19 virus in the community.

The guidance given to businesses and schools was to explore remote, virtual activities. While not telling schools to go virtual again, the Stay-at-Home advisory strongly suggests it.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains found in March in Swanton have been identified as DeWayne Lewis, who went missing in...
Human remains found in Swanton identified as missing Toledo man
U.S. citizens will be able to track the date their COVID-19 relief payment is scheduled to be...
Third round of COVID relief dollars to be distributed in December
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday in a statewide address that bar, restaurants and fitness...
DeWine issues 10 p.m. curfew starting Thursday
Gov. DeWine visited Toledo Express Airport on Tuesday to discuss the surging COVID-19 numbers...
Gov. DeWine urges caution, warns of hospital surge during Toledo visit
The printed decal was pasted to poster board and placed in familiar spots in downtown Maumee.
Maumee man’s “DeWine is watching” post goes viral

Latest News

Imagination Station delays reopening due to COVID-19 surge
The 2020 Marathon Classic was played without spectators.
Marathon LPGA Classic raises record-setting amount in 2020
Last year, the city fed hundreds.
Toledo Homeless Luncheon canceled
At Target in partnership with Bittersweet Farms.
Making holiday shopping more pleasant and comfortable