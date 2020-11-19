Lucas County issues Stay-at-Home advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department have issued a Stay-at-Home advisory for local residents.

The advisory will be in effect from November 19 through December 17.

While the advisory doesn’t carry the weight of law behind it and is not an order, it is a call for residents to examine and change their behaviors, according to Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski. And that includes the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday; Zgodzinski asks Lucas County residents to not hold or attend gatherings with people outside of their homes.

Lucas County joins Franklin County and Columbus in issuing a similar advisory. Zgodzinski said the six major urban areas of Ohio have all discussed issuing stay-at-home advisories tailored for their specific areas.

Mayors from Toledo, Sylvania, Whitehouse, and Waterville joined the virtual meeting, with all three supporting the advisory. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz mentioned the possibility of the advisory becoming an order in the near future.

Coupled with the curfew issued by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the goal of the advisory, which Zgodzinski called a “guidance document,” is for it to decrease the amount of the COVID-19 virus in the community.

The guidance given to businesses and schools was to explore remote, virtual activities. While not telling schools to go virtual again, the Stay-at-Home advisory strongly suggests it.

