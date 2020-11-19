Making holiday shopping more pleasant and comfortable

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In partnership with Bittersweet Farms, area Target stores opened their doors a little earlier on Wednesday. It was all for a special group of families, with the goal to make their holiday shopping experience more pleasant and comfortable.

The Target stores in Holland and Rossford opened early exclusively for individuals with autism and their families to do their Christmas shopping in peace.

“Target opens the store early, dims the lights, and does not play music. This allows people with autism who are often sensitive to sounds, lights, and crowds, to shop in a sensory-friendly environment for themselves and their loved ones over the holidays,” says Bittersweet FarmsICF Director Kelsey Ferretti.

Cece Dudley participated last year. Her mother, Robin says that shopping can be overwhelming on a normal day. During the holidays, the experience can be unbearable.

“I’ve seen her just become agitated and aggravated and just be done with the whole experience. Sometimes when she has too much, she just shuts down,” says Robin Dudley.

The Dudleys are thankful to Target and Bittersweet Farms, as this shopping hour is a blessing to the family.

This is the third year that Bittersweet Farm and Target have partnered together to create this shopping experience.

