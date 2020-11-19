Marathon LPGA Classic raises record-setting amount in 2020

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the Marathon LPGA Classic raised a record $600,000 for 25 northwest Ohio children’s charities this year.

The tournament has now raised more than $12 million for 190 children’s charities in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan since 1984,

“To be able to reach our pre-covid goal of $600,000 for charity in a year where we weren’t allowed to have spectators is a tribute to the generosity of our sponsors,” stated Tournament Director Judd Silverman. “We can’t thank the sponsors and the LPGA enough for their unwavering support under difficult circumstances. They went above and beyond to make sure the tournament was held and that we were able to reach our goal to help 25 northwest Ohio children’s charities in a time of tremendous need.”

The breakdown of charities that received contributions is as follows:

Adopt America Network - $35,000

Aurora Project, Inc - $21,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Ohio - $15,050

CASA/GAL of Hancock County - $27,100

Catholic Club - $10,000

Children’s Museum of Findlay - $30,000

College Mentors For Kids - $7,000

Connecting Kids To Meals - $35,000

Courageous Community Services - $10,000

Franciscan Earth Literacy Center - $37,500

Geary Family YMCA - $19,850

Girls on the Run of Northwest Ohio - $16,800

Hancock County Special Olympics - $15,000

Hancock Literacy - $38,878

Heartbeat of Toledo - $28,000

Jamie Farr Scholarship Fund - $33,400

Junior Achievement of Northwestern Ohio - $20,000

Let’s Build Beds - $40,000

Muscular Dystrophy Association - $5,000

ProMedica Foundation (First Tee/Boys & Girls Club) - $25,000

Ronald McDonald House Charities - $50,000

Sara’s Garden - $35,000

Sylvania Community Action Team - $8,800

YMCA of Bucyrus-Tiffin - $16,622

YMCA of Greater Toledo – Camp Catch – A - Rainbow - $20,000

The tournament also announced the children’s charities that will receive the net proceeds from the 2021 Marathon LPGA Classic Presented by Dana, they include: Autism Model School, Avenues for Autism, Cancer Connection of Northwest Ohio, Challenged Champions Equestrian Center, Children’s Mentoring Connection, Children’s Theatre Workshop of Toledo, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo, Good Grief of Northwest Ohio, Hilty Childcare and Preschool, Jamie Farr Scholarship Fund, Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio, Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity, Michigan Lupus Foundation, Miracle League, On-Target Outfitters, Open Arms, Ottawa County Family Advocacy Center, Putnam County YMCA, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Serenity Farm Equestrian Center, Sylvania Community Arts Organization, The Victory Center, Toledo Cultural Arts Center – The Valentine Theatre, Toledo School For The Arts, Toledo Science Center – Imagination Station, Toledo SeaGate Food Bank, United States Vets, Wood County Plays, Young Life.

The 2021 Marathon LPGA Classic Presented by Dana will be held July 5-11 at Highland Meadows Golf Club.

