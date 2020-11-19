Maumee man’s “DeWine is watching” post goes viral

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine made an unannounced stop at Toledo Express Airport on Wednesday to talk about slowing the spread of COVID-19.

But others may have seen him in a few familiar spots around downtown Maumee ... over Facebook that is.

Maumee resident Eric Shanteau didn’t know the Governor was in the area when he created the photoshopped decal of the Governor “keeping his eyes” on residents.

After taping his creation to a poster board, Shanteau took a few moments during his lunch break to position the Governor in a few different locations in town, posting the pictures onto his Facebook page.

Alright, who put these all around uptown Maumee?! Posted by Eric Shanteau on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

In a matter of hours, it’s reached over 15,000 shares and counting.

“I just wanted to lighten up the mood. I know a lot of people are going through some hard times,” said Shanteau. “I thought I could make a couple of people laugh and it just kind of took off from there.”

Shanteau says he received multiple messages from people on a scavenger hunt for the DeWine cutouts, and others asking to buy one for their rear car windows and homes.

“They thought they were everywhere around town,” says Shanteau, “I thought that was kind of a neat idea, but we just wanted to take a few photos with him and have fun with it.”

