Nature’s Nursery unveils plans for a new facility

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a project that’s been years in the making. Leaders of Nature’s Nursery are about to break ground on a new home. The wildlife rehabilitation center takes in thousands of injured, sick and orphaned animals every year. 2020 has been one for the record books.

The organization outgrew its current space a long time ago. The search for land to build a new facility on began a couple years ago. The center will soon be building a new facility in a place that is familiar to a lot of people.

Courageous Community Services runs programs and a recreational camp in Whitehouse for people of all ages with disabilities. You may know it as Camp Courageous. Nature’s Nursery will be building a new state-of-the-art facility that quadruples the center’s current space. It is being built on property that is part of the camp right now.

Laura Kuhlenbeck is the Executive Director of Courageous Community Services.

“We are giving Nature’s Nursery just over 3.5 acres for 100 years, at a cost of $100 a year. The great thing is that the two programs will be able to collaborate. It is important for social and emotional health and empathy. Our campers will be able to learn so much having the animals right on site,” says Kuhlenbeck.

The new building will allow Nature’s Nursery to expand its work and reach in the community.

Allison Schroeder is the Executive Director of Nature’s Nursery.

“The most exciting thing to me is being able to be open to the public and invite people to come in and see some of the animals in person. That is absolute tops for me. Right now, we are not open to the public. There will be space inside and out where people will be able to see dozens of education animals. We are so excited for people to see the important work we do. The rehabilitation part of the new center will not be open to the public. We have already shattered last year’s record numbers, and we are still more than a month from the end of the year. As of today, we have taken in 3,800 animals. We could hit 4,000 this year. Last year’s record was about 3,200,” says Schroeder.

The plan is to begin clearing the land early next year and break ground in the spring. The hope is to open the new facility in 2022. It will cost about $1.5 Million to build the new center. There is room to expand on the new site if needed.

If you’d like to learn more about helping make that happen, get connected to natures-nursery.org.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.