November 19th Weather Forecast

Sunny, Warm & Windy Today
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A wind advisory is in effect until 5pm today. Winds will gust between 40 to 45 mph out of the southwest. That wind and sunshine will help warm us up to the low to middle 60s today. Friday will be mostly sunny early, breezy, and warm with highs in the low to middle 60s. The weekend will be cooler with highs in the 40s. Rain is likely on Sunday. There is another good chance of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.

