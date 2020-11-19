OHSAA football finals move sites again

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - A little more than two weeks after announcing a central Ohio site for the state football championships, the OHSAA has announced the Division II-VII finals are on the move again.

Due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, the championship games for this weekend have been moved to Massillon Washington High School.

The Division I championship game was played Fortress Obetz last weekend, with Cincinnati St. Xavier beating Pickerington Central 44-3. Fortress Obetz, on the southeast side of Columbus, was slated to host all seven championship games.

The schedule remains the same as announced Wednesday, with games on Friday and Saturday at 1:15 and 6:15 and then Sunday at 12:15 and 5:15. Of note, in the Division II title game, Akron Archbishop Hoban High School has agreed to play Massillon Washington on Massillon’s home field. The OHSAA has now designated Hoban as the home team in the game.

The decision came Thursday morning after discussions with officials at Obetz and Franklin County. The OHSAA met virtually with the 12 finalist schools at 11:30 a.m. to inform them and answer questions.

Football State Championship Games

All games at Massillon Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Home team listed first.

Division VII

Friday, 1:15 p.m. - New Bremen (9-2) vs. Warren John F. Kennedy (9-2)

Division II

Friday, 6:15 p.m. - Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-0) vs. Massillon Washington (10-1)

Division V

Saturday, 1:15 p.m. - Kirtland (10-0) vs. Ironton (11-0)

Division III

Saturday, 6:15 p.m. - Columbus St. Francis DeSales (9-1) vs. Chardon (11-0)

Division IV

Sunday, 12:15 p.m. - Van Wert (10-1) vs. Mentor Lake Catholic (8-2)

Division VI

Sunday, 5:15 p.m. - New Middletown Springfield (11-0) vs. Coldwater (11-0)

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.