Advertisement

Owl found inside Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

By WKTV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WKTV) - A big-eyed traveler got himself stuck inside New York’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Ellen Kalish, the director of Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, said the northern saw-whet owl, now named Rockefeller, likely “cushioned with all the branches and the boughs and just couldn’t get out.”

It is believed the owl was stuck inside the iconic Christmas tree for at least three days without food or water.

After Rockefeller was rescued, he was sent to a veterinarian where they fed him and made sure he was hydrated.

The truck driver who drove the 75-foot Norway spruce to New York City found the owl.

“We’ve never seen anything like this, where he probably was trapped in when they tied it up and started to transport it,” Kalish said. “But the fact that he’s in such great shape as he is, it’s wonderful.”

Once Rockefeller is fully recovered, he will be released back into the wild, joining about two million other northern saw-whet owls that live in the wild across the nation.

Copyright 2020 WKTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday in a statewide address that bar, restaurants and fitness...
DeWine issues 10 p.m. curfew starting Thursday
Remains found in March in Swanton have been identified as DeWayne Lewis, who went missing in...
Human remains found in Swanton identified as missing Toledo man
U.S. citizens will be able to track the date their COVID-19 relief payment is scheduled to be...
Third round of COVID relief dollars to be distributed in December
The owner of the gym in Sylvania says he plans to stay open in the event of another statewide...
Local gym owners planning to stay open
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
New health order limits mass gatherings in Ohio

Latest News

City Mission halts intakes due to COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases halts intake at Hancock County homeless shelter
The printed decal was pasted to poster board and placed in familiar spots in downtown Maumee.
Maumee man’s “DeWine is watching” post goes viral
The Tabernacle and Chef Michal Gaston provided meals to seniors and people with disabilities at...
Local church and private chef team up to provide Thanksgiving meals
Bright Side: Westfield @ Phoenix staff delivers turkey dinners to students
They are residents at Pinewood Place Apartments
Local church and private chef team up to provide Thanksgiving meals