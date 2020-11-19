Police investigating shootings at Monroe St. night club

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating after two people were shot at a Monroe St. night club early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a local hospital after two people with gunshot wounds went to the hospital. According to the victims and witnesses, they were shot by unknown suspects at the club in the 3500 block of Monroe.

One of the witnesses transported the two victims to the hospital. Police believe the wounds are non-life-threatening.

Police are continuing their investigation.

