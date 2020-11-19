Advertisement

Police investigating shootings at Monroe St. night club

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating after two people were shot at a Monroe St. night club early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a local hospital after two people with gunshot wounds went to the hospital. According to the victims and witnesses, they were shot by unknown suspects at the club in the 3500 block of Monroe.

One of the witnesses transported the two victims to the hospital. Police believe the wounds are non-life-threatening.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains found in March in Swanton have been identified as DeWayne Lewis, who went missing in...
Human remains found in Swanton identified as missing Toledo man
On Eerie St.
Officials encourage Lucas Co. residents to limit trips outside the home
The printed decal was pasted to poster board and placed in familiar spots in downtown Maumee.
Maumee man’s “DeWine is watching” post goes viral
U.S. citizens will be able to track the date their COVID-19 relief payment is scheduled to be...
Third round of COVID relief dollars to be distributed in December
Gov. DeWine visited Toledo Express Airport on Tuesday to discuss the surging COVID-19 numbers...
Gov. DeWine urges caution, warns of hospital surge during Toledo visit

Latest News

Juvenile fiction section
Toledo Lucas Co. Public Library closing braches to in-person visits
justice
Toledo man sentenced in firearm sale scheme
The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has issued a Stay-At-Home Advisory through December 17.
Lucas County under Stay-at-Home Advisory
Temperance man dies in single-car crash