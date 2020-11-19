SeaGate gets name change, ProMedica donates additional $10 million to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica made its second large donation to the city of Toledo in as many years, as the hospital system continues its role as the major corporate partner in the redevelopment of the city’s downtown.

ProMedica will donate $10 million over the next six years to the city’s Glass City Metropark & Riverwalk development.

The gift, announced Thursday, will help create a public green space with a range of activities in the city’s core where people can connect, recreate, exercise, relax, discover, learn, and experience the health benefits of nature.

“With the need to socially distance ourselves much of this year, many of us have developed an even greater appreciation for Metroparks Toledo and the role it plays in our community,” said Robin Whitney, Chief Strategic Planning and Real Estate Officer, ProMedica. “We expect this to be a truly transformative project that revitalizes our waterfront, unites multiple neighborhoods from both sides of the river, and attracts others to our community to create opportunities and support ongoing economic development.”

The move follows an earlier $5 million donation in 2019 dedicated to the redevelopment of the SeaGate Convention Centre.

ProMedica received naming rights as part of that gift, but has opted to go with a Toledo-centric name for the facility. The name chosen by ProMedica is the Glass City Convention and Event Center.

“We chose a name that reflects our community’s unique history, current accomplishments, and hope for an even brighter future, said Whitney. “The ‘Glass City’ moniker is not original, but it emphasizes a major point of pride in our community, with glass having long been part of our industry, art and architecture. As we eventually move beyond the pandemic, we look forward to our community being able to promote a thoughtfully redeveloped convention and event center with a name that evokes pride locally and sparks interest nationally.”

