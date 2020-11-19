Temperance man dies in single-car crash

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A 30-year-old Temperance man is dead after he lost control of his car and struck a utility pole and a tree early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. The driver of the car lost control while traveling northbound on Douglas Rd. He overcorrected and went off the other side of the road, where he struck a utility pole, several bushes, and a tree before coming to rest.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released yet.

Speed and alcohol are suspected factors, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

