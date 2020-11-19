Advertisement

Three sobriety checkpoints in Lucas Co. on Friday

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a busy street in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)(KFYR)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office will conduct three sobriety checkpoints Friday night.

The checkpoints will be located at 10100 Airport Hwy., 7145 Garden Rd., and 1220 S. Holland Sylvania Rd. They will be in operation between the hours of 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

The checkpoints will be staffed with officers from the Lucas County OVI Task Force.

