Toledo Homeless Luncheon canceled

By Kayla Molander
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For 22 years, the city of Toledo has partnered with homeless shelters and other non-profits to provide a luncheon for the city’s homeless population. This year, it was supposed to take place Thursday morning, until it was canceled due to COVID concerns.

The city is now working to give food away to those who need it through other avenues, such as through shelters and food banks.

Last year, volunteers, made up largely of city employees, fed hundreds of people in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral’s banquet hall. But with COVID cases spiking, that’s simply not feasible this year.

Fire Chief Brian Byrd has volunteered nearly every year for about 15 years.

“In the past, they actually came in, there was a food line, they got to come in a sit, talk with each other and with us, and then they had other things such as haircuts and manicures and massages for the people, to make them feel special,” says Chief Byrd.

The original plan was to distribute meals in a grab and go fashion, but yesterday the city pulled the plug on that, opting instead for their smaller distributions throughout the city.

