Toledo Lucas Co. Public Library closing braches to in-person visits

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Public Library will close all of its locations to walk-in customer visits beginning Saturday. The closure will be in effect until the end of the year.

The announcement comes after the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department issued a Stay-at-Home advisory Thursday morning due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The library will continue to provide the following services while the braches are closed:

• Grab & Go contactless pickup

• Contactless printing, faxing, copying, and scanning by phone request

• Computer use by appointment

• Assistance by phone, Zoom, and chat

• Virtual programming

More details are available on the library’s website.

