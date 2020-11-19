Toledo Lucas Co. Public Library closing braches to in-person visits
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Public Library will close all of its locations to walk-in customer visits beginning Saturday. The closure will be in effect until the end of the year.
The announcement comes after the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department issued a Stay-at-Home advisory Thursday morning due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The library will continue to provide the following services while the braches are closed:
• Grab & Go contactless pickup
• Contactless printing, faxing, copying, and scanning by phone request
• Computer use by appointment
• Assistance by phone, Zoom, and chat
• Virtual programming
More details are available on the library’s website.
