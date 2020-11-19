Advertisement

Toledo man sentenced in firearm sale scheme

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:58 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to transportation of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and ammunition, possession of counterfeit United States currency, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Filmel Williams, Jr., 20, was sentenced in U.S. District Court. At the time of his arrest, Williams had accrued convictions of larceny, possession of a controlled substance, interfering with a police investigation, and brandishing a firearm.

Court documents said Secret Service agents in 2018 learned of a scheme in which Williams would use online classified ads to purchase firearms from victims in northwest Ohio in exchange for counterfeit currency. After purchasing the firearms, Williams and others would transport them to the Detroit area for resale.

After learning of this scheme, law enforcement arranged for a controlled sale of a firearm to Williams and the other defendants. Williams and his driver arrived at the scene of the sale, and Williams was arrested as soon as he exited the vehicle. Law enforcement agents found counterfeit currency in Williams’ possession. Simultaneously, the driver of the vehicle struck a police vehicle, fled the scene, and struck another police vehicle on I-75 during a high-speed pursuit.

