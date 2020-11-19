Students, parents adjust to second wave of virtual learning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In September, we first brought you the story of the Hickman-Lewis family, with three Toledo Public School children, all embarking on remote learning. Two months later the Lewis Family is back online, with the TPS district turning to e-learning for all students through the end of the year.

“It’s still a struggle for the kids because when you get put back with peers and you get pulled away again it’s kind of disheartening for the kids,” said TPS parent Audrey Hickman-Lewis.

Back in September 5th grader, Aubrey and 3rd grader Autumn explained online learning was still an adjustment.

“It’s kind of awkward being at home instead of being at school,” said Aubrey Lewis. “I like school.”

2 months later the sisters have found a groove: waking up, getting dressed, getting in the study zone at home.

Aubrey and Autumn say while they are now used to remote school, they miss the classroom.

“I wouldn’t have to share my space,” said Aubrey. “I would be able to like really asking questions and understand the work.”

As a working mom, Audrey says TPS’s move back to online has been a challenge but knows she’s not alone.

“This is how we got to do now,” said Audrey Hickman-Lewis. “Until things get better then this is where we are going to be at. We just have to make the best of it, and do the best we can.”

TPS leaders say they will continue to monitor local covid-19 numbers with a return date to in-person learning remaining flexible.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.