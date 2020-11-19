Advertisement

Victim in critical condition after shooting in Toledo

Emergency responders transported the female victim to Mercy Health-St. Vincent’s Medical Center.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:25 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Toledo on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene behind the Rainbow Market at Earl and Rogers sometime after noon. Emergency responders transported the female victim to Mercy Health-St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Additional information on the circumstances leading to the shooting or any suspects in the case have not yet been released.

