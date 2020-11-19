Walt Churchill’s Market hosting 23rd annual “Stuff The Truck” food drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Walt Churchill’s Market is hosting its 23rd annual “Stuff The Truck” food drive Friday at the locations in Maumee and Perrysburg.

The food drive is from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Customers can donate turkeys and non-perishable food items to the Toledo Seagate Food Bank. Each time a customer purchases $20 of pre-packaged food donation bags, Churchill’s will donate $5 towards the Seagate Food Bank.

Del Fratelli is also matching donations to the food bank.

