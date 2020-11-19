Woman allegedly assaults boyfriend with baseball bat
Published: Nov. 19, 2020
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is facing felonious assault charges after she allegedly hit her boyfriend with a wooden baseball bat in a central Toledo residence on Wednesday.
Nyasia Brown, 27, was arrested and booked into the Lucas County Jail late Wednesday night.
According to court documents, the victim received numerous staples to close a wound on his head.
