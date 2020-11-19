Advertisement

Woman allegedly assaults boyfriend with baseball bat

Nyasia Brown
Nyasia Brown(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is facing felonious assault charges after she allegedly hit her boyfriend with a wooden baseball bat in a central Toledo residence on Wednesday.

Nyasia Brown, 27, was arrested and booked into the Lucas County Jail late Wednesday night.

According to court documents, the victim received numerous staples to close a wound on his head.

