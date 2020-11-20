Advertisement

Clyde man dies after head-on crash in Seneca County

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser(WTAP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Clyde man is dead after a two-car crash Thursday night in Seneca County.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on State Route 101 in Adams Township when a Ford F-150, driven by James A. Kear, 54, of Clyde, went left of center and struck head-on a Chevy Suburban, driven by Mark A. Myers, 49, of Huron.

Kear was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Myers had to be extricated from his vehicle by mechanical means and was flown to a Toledo hospital with critical injuries. Both men were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

