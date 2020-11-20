Man maces victims, steals cellphones in downtown Toledo robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two women were robbed early Friday morning in downtown Toledo after an unknown man maced them and pulled a knife.

The two victims told Toledo Police they were approached in the 400 block of Adams St. by an unknown Black male around 12:20 a.m. After the suspect maced them and pulled the knife, they gave the him their cellphones before he fled on Adams.

The suspect is described as a Black male, wearing all black and riding a black-and-orange bicycle.

One of the victims was treated at the scene for exposure to the mace. There were no other injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.