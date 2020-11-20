Advertisement

Man maces victims, steals cellphones in downtown Toledo robbery

Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two women were robbed early Friday morning in downtown Toledo after an unknown man maced them and pulled a knife.

The two victims told Toledo Police they were approached in the 400 block of Adams St. by an unknown Black male around 12:20 a.m. After the suspect maced them and pulled the knife, they gave the him their cellphones before he fled on Adams.

The suspect is described as a Black male, wearing all black and riding a black-and-orange bicycle.

One of the victims was treated at the scene for exposure to the mace. There were no other injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Eerie St.
Officials encourage Lucas Co. residents to limit trips outside the home
The printed decal was pasted to poster board and placed in familiar spots in downtown Maumee.
Maumee man’s “DeWine is watching” post goes viral
Franklin County Purple
Franklin County turns ‘purple’, becomes first Level 4 COVID county in Ohio
DeWine announces counties in Red
Health order tells Ohioans to remain home during overnight hours
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
Three sobriety checkpoints in Lucas Co. on Friday

Latest News

Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a USPS employee on...
Postal carrier dies in crash in Milan Township
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Pizza delivery driver robbed in West Toledo
Danielle Swartz is charged with failure to comply.
Woman arrested after leading police on chase
A woman was saved from a burning home in West Toledo on Friday, Nov. 20.
Woman rescued from house fire in West Toledo