Maumee Schools will remain open

By Alexis Means
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the face of climbing COVID-19 rates throughout the community. The Maumee city schools superintendent says he knows the benefit of in-person learning and will continue to keep the classrooms open. Maumee city schools will not shift back to full remote learning and some parents are not complaining. Dr. Todd Cramer says his district’s safety protocols are working. Maumee students are back in person five days a week.

“We know the benefits if we can have our students attend school. So we feel strongly as long as our data doesn’t force us to close. We need to do everything we can to have our students in person with us each day,” said Maumee schools superintendent Dr. Todd Cramer.

The superintendent says there are roughly 200 students learning from home. Dr. Todd Cramer says parents were offered a choice at the beginning of the school year.

“Actually at the change of the quarter we offered our parents the chance to make a change either if they wanted switch from in person to virtual or a virtual to in person. We actually had over 100 students that had made the choice to switch my virtual education to come in person,” said Dr. Cramer.

Students are required to wear masks and social distance. Many parents support the school districts decision to continue in-person education as long as safety protocols are enforced.

