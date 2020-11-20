New Exhibits at Museum

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

The Toledo Museum of Art is unveiling two new exhibits this week.

One exhibit is called Telling Stories: Resilience and Struggle in Contemporary Narrative Drawing.

The other exhibit features 31 quilts and is called Radical Tradition: American Quilts and Social Change.

One organizer says the quilt exhibit showcases the work of people who often don’t have a platform.

“Quilts do that in a number of ways from raising funds for various causes to exploring different identities. And you know quilts are typically made by people who have been marginalized over history. By women, people of color and LGBTQ communities,” says Lauren Applebaum, Ph.D., associate curator of American art at TMA and curator of the exhibition. Both exhibits open up to the public starting on Saturday.

They will run through valentine’s day of 20-21.

Telling Stories: Resilience and Struggle in Contemporary Narrative Drawing is curated by Robin Reisenfeld, TMA’s senior curator of works on paper.

