Advertisement

New Exhibits at Museum

The Toledo Museum of Art in Toledo, Ohio.
The Toledo Museum of Art in Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By Erica Murphy
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

The Toledo Museum of Art is unveiling two new exhibits this week.

One exhibit is called Telling Stories: Resilience and Struggle in Contemporary Narrative Drawing.

The other exhibit features 31 quilts and is called Radical Tradition: American Quilts and Social Change.

One organizer says the quilt exhibit showcases the work of people who often don’t have a platform.

“Quilts do that in a number of ways from raising funds for various causes to exploring different identities. And you know quilts are typically made by people who have been marginalized over history. By women, people of color and LGBTQ communities,” says Lauren Applebaum, Ph.D., associate curator of American art at TMA and curator of the exhibition. Both exhibits open up to the public starting on Saturday.

They will run through valentine’s day of 20-21.

Telling Stories: Resilience and Struggle in Contemporary Narrative Drawing is curated by Robin Reisenfeld, TMA’s senior curator of works on paper.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Eerie St.
Officials encourage Lucas Co. residents to limit trips outside the home
The printed decal was pasted to poster board and placed in familiar spots in downtown Maumee.
Maumee man’s “DeWine is watching” post goes viral
Franklin County Purple
Franklin County turns ‘purple’, becomes first Level 4 COVID county in Ohio
DeWine announces counties in Red
Health order tells Ohioans to remain home during overnight hours
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
Three sobriety checkpoints in Lucas Co. on Friday

Latest News

Tavion Belcher was shot and killed in Nov. 2019.
Perry enters Alford plea to lesser charge in Belcher shooting death
Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a USPS employee on...
Postal carrier dies in crash in Milan Township
A woman was saved from a burning home in West Toledo on Friday, Nov. 20.
Woman rescued from house fire in West Toledo
One local man openly opposes the state of Ohio curfew.