Advertisement

November 20th Weather Forecast

Messy Sunday Likely
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm and breezy today with highs in the middle 60s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the middle 30s. There are some big changes coming for the weekend. A lake-breeze will help keep the temperature cool on Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Rain is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rain will likely mix and switch to snow in the morning hours before switching back to rain for the afternoon. Snow may redevelop Sunday night. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 40s. More rain is likely Wednesday with highs near 50.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Eerie St.
Officials encourage Lucas Co. residents to limit trips outside the home
The printed decal was pasted to poster board and placed in familiar spots in downtown Maumee.
Maumee man’s “DeWine is watching” post goes viral
Franklin County Purple
Franklin County turns ‘purple’, becomes first Level 4 COVID county in Ohio
DeWine announces counties in Red
Health order tells Ohioans to remain home during overnight hours
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
Three sobriety checkpoints in Lucas Co. on Friday

Latest News

November 20th Weather Forecast
November 20th Weather Forecast
11/19/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/19/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/19/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/19/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
11/19/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/19/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast