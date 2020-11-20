November 20th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm and breezy today with highs in the middle 60s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the middle 30s. There are some big changes coming for the weekend. A lake-breeze will help keep the temperature cool on Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Rain is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rain will likely mix and switch to snow in the morning hours before switching back to rain for the afternoon. Snow may redevelop Sunday night. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 40s. More rain is likely Wednesday with highs near 50.

