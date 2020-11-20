Advertisement

Perry enters Alford plea to lesser charge in Belcher shooting death

Tavion Belcher was shot and killed in Nov. 2019.
Tavion Belcher was shot and killed in Nov. 2019.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of killing Tavion Belcher in November 2019 has entered an Alford plea to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter in the case.

Dionte Perry had previously entered a not guilty plea. On Friday, he changed his plea to the lesser charge, a first-degree felony.

Perry will be sentenced on December 10. He had faced charges of murder and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Perry was arrested in January for the Nov. 23 murder at the Westland Gardens Apartments, where police found Belcher with a gunshot wound.

Belcher was treated at the scene and transported to Toledo Hospital where he later died.

