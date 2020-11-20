Perry enters Alford plea to lesser charge in Belcher shooting death
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of killing Tavion Belcher in November 2019 has entered an Alford plea to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter in the case.
Dionte Perry had previously entered a not guilty plea. On Friday, he changed his plea to the lesser charge, a first-degree felony.
Perry will be sentenced on December 10. He had faced charges of murder and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Perry was arrested in January for the Nov. 23 murder at the Westland Gardens Apartments, where police found Belcher with a gunshot wound.
Belcher was treated at the scene and transported to Toledo Hospital where he later died.
