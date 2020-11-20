Pizza delivery driver robbed in West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening in West Toledo.

According to the driver, she was delivering to a home in the 3500 block of Homewood when two Black males approached her with guns and took her cellphone.

The driver was not injured in the robbery.

Police are continuing to investigate the crime.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.