Pizza delivery driver robbed in West Toledo

A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening in West Toledo.

According to the driver, she was delivering to a home in the 3500 block of Homewood when two Black males approached her with guns and took her cellphone.

The driver was not injured in the robbery.

Police are continuing to investigate the crime.

