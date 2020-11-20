Police investigating Friday morning homicide at South Toledo gas station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 30-year-old man is dead after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound Friday morning at a gas station in South Toledo.

Police arrived around 9:26 a.m. at the scene in the 1400 block of South Ave., where they found Alvin Volker suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Volker was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are investigating the crime as a homicide.

According to Toledo Police, it’s the city’s 53rd homicide this year. The previous historical high homicide count was set in 1980 with 60.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

