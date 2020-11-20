Advertisement

Police investigating Friday morning homicide at South Toledo gas station

Alvin Volker, 30, was found shot in the parking lot of a South Ave. gas station on Friday, Nov....
Alvin Volker, 30, was found shot in the parking lot of a South Ave. gas station on Friday, Nov. 20. He later died at the hospital.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 30-year-old man is dead after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound Friday morning at a gas station in South Toledo.

Police arrived around 9:26 a.m. at the scene in the 1400 block of South Ave., where they found Alvin Volker suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Volker was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are investigating the crime as a homicide.

According to Toledo Police, it’s the city’s 53rd homicide this year. The previous historical high homicide count was set in 1980 with 60.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Eerie St.
Officials encourage Lucas Co. residents to limit trips outside the home
The printed decal was pasted to poster board and placed in familiar spots in downtown Maumee.
Maumee man’s “DeWine is watching” post goes viral
Franklin County Purple
Franklin County turns ‘purple’, becomes first Level 4 COVID county in Ohio
DeWine announces counties in Red
Health order tells Ohioans to remain home during overnight hours
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
Three sobriety checkpoints in Lucas Co. on Friday

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
Clyde man dies after head-on crash in Seneca County
Shemeka Jackson is accused of stabbing a man in the back on Monday, Nov. 16.
Woman arrested for allgedly stabbing man in West Toledo
Project Noelle getting gifts to kids affected by addiction
Project Noelle getting gifts to kids affected by addiction
Toy drive for children affceted by opioid pandemic
Toy drive for children affceted by opioid pandemic