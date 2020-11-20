Advertisement

Postal carrier dies in crash in Milan Township

Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a USPS employee on...
Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a USPS employee on Thursday, Nov. 19.(WJRT)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A United States Postal Service carrier is dead after his service truck was struck by another car in Milan Township on Thursday evening.

Michigan State Police said a black Chevy Camaro, driven by a 19-year-old Monroe man, was traveling south on Ann Arbor Rd. around 5:30 p.m. The postal truck was turning onto Ann Arbor Rd. from Ostrander Rd. when it was hit by the Camaro.

The postal worker, a 69-year-old man from Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene despite attempts from civilians and first responders to revive him.

The driver of the Camaro was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed is believed to be a factor.

