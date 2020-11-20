Advertisement

Some apprehension as COVID vaccine nears

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. Moderna said Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, its COVID-19 shot provides strong protection against the coronavirus that's surging in the U.S. and around the world.((AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File))
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While the number of COVID cases continues to spiral upward, there is some good on the horizon that is giving much hope.

A COVID Vaccine!

Two vaccines showing very early promise are coming from Pfizer and Moderna and both are seeking emergency approval from the FDA.

While these applications are being submitted for safety review, many people are considering whether or not they will consider getting the COVID vaccine.

Paula Ulrich says she’s in favor of the vaccine. “I feel like the trials and what they’re doing with the vaccine. And they’re not going to bring it forward unless it’s safe enough.”

While Mike Lee says he’s taking a wait and see approach. “Not the first time around I wouldn’t. I would let it mature a little bit more and let the science come out. But definitely the second time around.”

And Joe Thomason is not sold on it yet. “Personally I’d have to really think about it. I’d have to know exactly what’s in it.”

The vaccine will be stored at Mercy Health St. V’s where there is a facility capable of keeping it at 95 degrees below zero.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Eerie St.
Officials encourage Lucas Co. residents to limit trips outside the home
The printed decal was pasted to poster board and placed in familiar spots in downtown Maumee.
Maumee man’s “DeWine is watching” post goes viral
Franklin County Purple
Franklin County turns ‘purple’, becomes first Level 4 COVID county in Ohio
DeWine announces counties in Red
Health order tells Ohioans to remain home during overnight hours
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
Three sobriety checkpoints in Lucas Co. on Friday

Latest News

Schools across the state are now required to submit active COVID cases to the Ohio Department...
Maumee Schools will remain open
The Junior League of Toledo has donated nearly 4,000 diapers along with some supplies to a...
Toledo diaper bank helps parents with baby needs
Turkeys were wiped out from Ohio in the early 1900s... but thanks to reintroduction efforts,...
Metroparks Meetup: Talking turkey with Kelly Milewski
The Junior League of Toledo made the donation to help local parents who are struggling to make...
Diaper bank donation