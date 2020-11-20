Some apprehension as COVID vaccine nears

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While the number of COVID cases continues to spiral upward, there is some good on the horizon that is giving much hope.

A COVID Vaccine!

Two vaccines showing very early promise are coming from Pfizer and Moderna and both are seeking emergency approval from the FDA.

While these applications are being submitted for safety review, many people are considering whether or not they will consider getting the COVID vaccine.

Paula Ulrich says she’s in favor of the vaccine. “I feel like the trials and what they’re doing with the vaccine. And they’re not going to bring it forward unless it’s safe enough.”

While Mike Lee says he’s taking a wait and see approach. “Not the first time around I wouldn’t. I would let it mature a little bit more and let the science come out. But definitely the second time around.”

And Joe Thomason is not sold on it yet. “Personally I’d have to really think about it. I’d have to know exactly what’s in it.”

The vaccine will be stored at Mercy Health St. V’s where there is a facility capable of keeping it at 95 degrees below zero.

