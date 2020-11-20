Toledo diaper bank helps parents with baby needs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are thousands of parents in Lucas County who struggle to make sure their kids have clean diapers. A team effort is aimed at changing that, and you can be part of it.

Women from The Junior League of Toledo started a project called As We Grow to provide diapers and supplies for families in need. Members delivered nearly 4,000 diapers and some supplies Friday for a diaper bank that’s part of what’s called the Getting To 1 Coalition.

The coalition includes dozens of local organizations like The Salvation Army, Paramount Advantage, The Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio, and The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

Co’Dale Cook is the OEI Program Coordinator at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

“Seeing all the people willing to help and support those in need is wonderful. Building trust is the main thing. When you have partnerships like this to show the community you truly care, it means a lot,” says Cook.

.Jennifer Gray-Catera is a member of the Junior League of Toledo

“It truly breaks your heart to see people struggling. They are trying to do the best they can. If we can help them in some way, we want to be there for them,” says Gray-Catera.

The diaper bank is run through The Salvation Army, so if you need help contact the Salvation Army or the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

If you’d like to donate to the Junior League diaper collection effort, log on to juniorleaguetoledo.org, or call (419) 474-6262.

You don’t need to make a large donation. Each diaper costs about a quarter, so a $1 donation buys four diapers!

