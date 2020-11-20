Advertisement

Toledo Symphony weekend concert switches to virtual performance

Reed Anderson prepares for this weekends upcoming Toledo Symphony Orchestra performance.
Reed Anderson prepares for this weekends upcoming Toledo Symphony Orchestra performance.(Jack Bassett)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Due to Ohio Governor Mike Dewine’s recommendations and Lucas County’s recent stay-at-home advisory related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Toledo Symphony Orchestra (TSO) will perform without a live, in-person audience this weekend.

Beethoven 1 & Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto will be performed for free online this Saturday.

“Through this crisis, our vision has been to serve our community with live performances,” says Zak Vassar, President & CEO of TAPA. “Music and movement are so critical now, as we crave an escape from the headlines. While our extensive safety protocols have kept our performers and audience members safe so far this season, we recognize that it’s appropriate to take this weekend’s performances of music by Beethoven and Mozart completely virtual.”

The virtual program on Saturday evening includes Ludwig van Beethoven’s First Symphony, referred to as a “farewell to the eighteenth century,” paired with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto, featuring the TSO’s Principal Clarinet Georg Klaas as soloist with the orchestra.

You can watch the performance HERE.

In addition to the TAPA Streaming platform, the performance will be available for free on the new TAPA Streaming apps for Apple TV and Roku devices.

The concert begins at 8 p.m.

Ticket holders may turn in their tickets as a charitable contribution to the Toledo Symphony and receive a tax deduction receipt.

