Woman arrested for allgedly stabbing man in West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police have arrested a woman they say stabbed a man during an argument in a West Toledo alley.

Shemeka Jackson, 26, is charged with felonious assault in connection with the November 16 incident.

According to court documents, authorities say Jackson stabbed the victim in the back in the alley behind the 1600 block of Campbell.

The suspect was transported to the hospital, where he was last listed in serious condition. Court documents said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries but survived the stabbing.

