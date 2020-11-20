Woman rescued from house fire in West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital after being rescued from a burning house Friday morning in West Toledo.

The fire at a house at Woodstock and Avondale broke out around 4 a.m. A neighbor said a woman who lives at the house was screaming for help from a second-floor window.

Toledo Fire & Rescue crews located the woman in a closet and got her out safely. She was taken to the hospital.

The woman lives at the home with her son, according to a neighbor. He was not home at the time.

The home is a total loss.

