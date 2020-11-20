Advertisement

Woman rescued from house fire in West Toledo

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital after being rescued from a burning house Friday morning in West Toledo.

The fire at a house at Woodstock and Avondale broke out around 4 a.m. A neighbor said a woman who lives at the house was screaming for help from a second-floor window.

Toledo Fire & Rescue crews located the woman in a closet and got her out safely. She was taken to the hospital.

The woman lives at the home with her son, according to a neighbor. He was not home at the time.

The home is a total loss.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Eerie St.
Officials encourage Lucas Co. residents to limit trips outside the home
The printed decal was pasted to poster board and placed in familiar spots in downtown Maumee.
Maumee man’s “DeWine is watching” post goes viral
Franklin County Purple
Franklin County turns ‘purple’, becomes first Level 4 COVID county in Ohio
DeWine announces counties in Red
Health order tells Ohioans to remain home during overnight hours
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
Three sobriety checkpoints in Lucas Co. on Friday

Latest News

One local man openly opposes the state of Ohio curfew.
A Quad Cities telemarketing operation has been ordered to pay $820,000 for fraud. This is...
BBB warns of ‘Secret Sister’ pyramid scheme
Reed Anderson prepares for this weekends upcoming Toledo Symphony Orchestra performance.
Toledo Symphony weekend concert switches to virtual performance
The facility is expected to open in 2022
New home for Nature's Nursery