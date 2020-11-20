Advertisement

World Chase Tag brings playground game to global stage

By Travis Leder
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Millions of children play tag while growing up, but the playground game has become a competitive sport seen by millions around the world.

World Chase Tag was established in 2011, and it has established itself as a top event for athletes to show off their ability to chase and evade.

The competition involves obstacles in a playing arena called The Quad. The goal is for the chaser to tag the evader in a certain amount of time.

The most popular format used in global events is a team format called the Chase-Off, where two groups of athletes battle each other in 20-second chases.

World Chase Tag gained notoriety with its YouTube channel, as millions of people have watched videos of past competitions, helping the sport grow in popularity.

The organization has reached new heights after securing an exclusive television deal with NBC Sports Network for World Chase Tag USA. The competition premiered Nov. 5, and the cable channel will air new episodes through Dec. 18.

Gray Television, owner of this TV station and website, is an investor in World Chase Tag.

