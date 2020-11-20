Wright sentenced to 25-to-life in Tyler Carr murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man found guilty of murdering Tyler Carr in a botched robbery attempt in 2019 was sentenced to 25 years-to-life on aggravated murder charges on Friday.

Justin Wright was previously found guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary by a Lucas County jury.

In addition to the aggravated murder sentence, Wright will serve 8-12 years with a three-year gun specification for aggravated robbery, along with the same sentence for the aggravated burglary conviction. His sentences will be served consecutively.

Wright was the third person to be convicted in the July 2019 killing on the 1300 block of Ironwood Avenue.

Investigators determined that the three shots suffered by Tyler Carr came from Wright’s gun. They also believe Wright accidentally shot another person in the incident.

