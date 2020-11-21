Fire Destroys Four Businesses in Columbus Grove

COLUMBUS GROVE, Ohio (WTVG) - Four businesses are destroyed after fire spread from one street to the next in Columbus Grove.

The fire was first reported by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office after someone called 911 at about 9:52 PM on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The flames were said to be coming from a structure at 101 N. High St.

Those flames quickly spread, according to Columbus Grove Police. The fire moved west along the 100 block of W. Sycamore St., destroying buildings that housed businesses including Pizza 101, The Rowdy Rooster, The Bloom Boutique, and Hefner’s Printing. A cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Columbus Grove Fire Department was assisted by fire departments from Kalida, Pandora, Ottawa, Ft. Jennings, Glandorf, American Twp., Bluffton, Cairo, and Beaverdam.

