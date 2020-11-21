Advertisement

Fire Destroys Four Businesses in Columbus Grove

Flames spread from High St. to Sycamore
Fire Generic
Fire Generic(WIBW)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS GROVE, Ohio (WTVG) - Four businesses are destroyed after fire spread from one street to the next in Columbus Grove.

The fire was first reported by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office after someone called 911 at about 9:52 PM on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The flames were said to be coming from a structure at 101 N. High St.

Those flames quickly spread, according to Columbus Grove Police. The fire moved west along the 100 block of W. Sycamore St., destroying buildings that housed businesses including Pizza 101, The Rowdy Rooster, The Bloom Boutique, and Hefner’s Printing. A cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Columbus Grove Fire Department was assisted by fire departments from Kalida, Pandora, Ottawa, Ft. Jennings, Glandorf, American Twp., Bluffton, Cairo, and Beaverdam.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Volker, 30, was found shot in the parking lot of a South Ave. gas station on Friday, Nov....
Arrest made in Friday morning homicide at South Toledo gas station
A Quad Cities telemarketing operation has been ordered to pay $820,000 for fraud. This is...
BBB warns of ‘Secret Sister’ pyramid scheme
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Tyler Carr murder scene
Wright sentenced to at least 25 years in Tyler Carr murder
The printed decal was pasted to poster board and placed in familiar spots in downtown Maumee.
Maumee man’s “DeWine is watching” post goes viral

Latest News

Nov. 21: Heather's Saturday Morning Forecast
Nov. 21: Heather's Saturday Morning Forecast
City leaders are challenging Toledoans to 48 hours of no shootings, stabbings, or violence of...
Toledo citizens plead for 48 hours without violence
Michael Dario's parkour skills landed him a spot in the World Chase Tag event.
Local parkour athlete Michael Dario lands spot on World Chase Tag
Michael Dario's parkour skills landed him a spot in the World Chase Tag event.