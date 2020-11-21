Advertisement

Home Invasion Suspects Steal $10,000 in Jewelry

Monroe County burglary happened in broad daylight
Michigan State Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects from a home invasion in...
Michigan State Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects from a home invasion in Monroe County.(Michigan State Police)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN TWP., Michigan (WTVG) - Two men broke into a home in broad daylight and stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. Now, investigators with Michigan State Police are circulating images of the men captured by security cameras with the hope someone may be able to identify the suspects.

Michigan State Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects from a home invasion in...
Michigan State Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects from a home invasion in Monroe County.(Michigan State Police)
Michigan State Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects from a home invasion in...
Michigan State Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects from a home invasion in Monroe County.(Michigan State Police)

The home invasion happened during the middle of the day Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:16 PM on Haggerman Rd. in Berlin Twp., Monroe County, Michigan. According to investigators, the suspects were inside a white Dodge Ram pickup truck that pulled into the driveway of the residence. In broad daylight, the two unidentified men entered the house through a back door.

Michigan State Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects from a home invasion in...
Michigan State Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects from a home invasion in Monroe County.(Michigan State Police)
Michigan State Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects from a home invasion in...
Michigan State Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects from a home invasion in Monroe County.(Michigan State Police)

According to troopers, the suspects took a black Samsung tablet and a jewelry cabinet which contained roughly $10,000 worth of jewelry.

If you have any information, Michigan State Police are asking you to contact Trooper Owen Hall at the Monroe Post: (734) 242-3500.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Volker, 30, was found shot in the parking lot of a South Ave. gas station on Friday, Nov....
Arrest made in Friday morning homicide at South Toledo gas station
Fire Generic
Fire Destroys Four Businesses in Columbus Grove
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
A Quad Cities telemarketing operation has been ordered to pay $820,000 for fraud. This is...
BBB warns of ‘Secret Sister’ pyramid scheme
Tyler Carr murder scene
Wright sentenced to at least 25 years in Tyler Carr murder

Latest News

Fire Generic
Fire Destroys Four Businesses in Columbus Grove
Nov. 21: Heather's Saturday Morning Forecast
Nov. 21: Heather's Saturday Morning Forecast
City leaders are challenging Toledoans to 48 hours of no shootings, stabbings, or violence of...
Toledo citizens plead for 48 hours without violence
Michael Dario's parkour skills landed him a spot in the World Chase Tag event.
Local parkour athlete Michael Dario lands spot on World Chase Tag