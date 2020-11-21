Home Invasion Suspects Steal $10,000 in Jewelry

BERLIN TWP., Michigan (WTVG) - Two men broke into a home in broad daylight and stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. Now, investigators with Michigan State Police are circulating images of the men captured by security cameras with the hope someone may be able to identify the suspects.

Michigan State Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects from a home invasion in Monroe County. (Michigan State Police)

The home invasion happened during the middle of the day Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:16 PM on Haggerman Rd. in Berlin Twp., Monroe County, Michigan. According to investigators, the suspects were inside a white Dodge Ram pickup truck that pulled into the driveway of the residence. In broad daylight, the two unidentified men entered the house through a back door.

According to troopers, the suspects took a black Samsung tablet and a jewelry cabinet which contained roughly $10,000 worth of jewelry.

If you have any information, Michigan State Police are asking you to contact Trooper Owen Hall at the Monroe Post: (734) 242-3500.

