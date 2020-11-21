Local parkour athlete Michael Dario lands spot on World Chase Tag

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Michael Dario is like a ninja in the night inside his Toledo Parkour Gym. Since he opened the gym more than 100 members have learned how to become trained traceurs - the name given to those who take part in parkour.

Dario describes parkour as the art of getting from point A to point B is the quickest, most efficient way possible.

He is one of 96 parkour athletes that were chose to take part in the World Chase Tag event. The event will air in a series of episodes on NBC Sports. Gray Media, the owner of 13abc is also a media partner.

