11/21: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

1-2″ of wet snow accumulation seems most likely on grassy surfaces Sunday, west of I-75. Mitigating factors: roads are still fairly warm, and air temps will stay a few degrees above freezing. Drive with caution all the same! Highs will be slow to warm back up, eventually reaching the 50s by Wednesday -- though gusty winds past 40mph will be attached to more rain (all liquid this time around). Thanksgiving will bring highs in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

