CSX employee killed in Fostoria rail yard

(WYMT)
By Christina Williams
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - We are following a developing story out of Fostoria. A CSX employee is dead after a work-related injury Sunday morning at the rail yard.

According to a spokesperson for CSX, the employee was “fatally injured while performing work this morning at our rail yard in Fostoria, OH.”

A statement from a CSX spokesperson reads in part:

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

