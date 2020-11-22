CSX employee killed in Fostoria rail yard
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - We are following a developing story out of Fostoria. A CSX employee is dead after a work-related injury Sunday morning at the rail yard.
According to a spokesperson for CSX, the employee was “fatally injured while performing work this morning at our rail yard in Fostoria, OH.”
A statement from a CSX spokesperson reads in part:
The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.
