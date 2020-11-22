CSX employee killed in Fostoria rail yard

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - We are following a developing story out of Fostoria. A CSX employee is dead after a work-related injury Sunday morning at the rail yard.

According to a spokesperson for CSX, the employee was “fatally injured while performing work this morning at our rail yard in Fostoria, OH.”

A statement from a CSX spokesperson reads in part:

The entire CSX family mourns his loss. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and co-workers.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

