Man shot and killed on Blum Street in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a shooting in Central Toledo.

According to Toledo Police, a man was shot in the 800 block of Blum street just after 6:00 Saturday night.

According to police, the victim died at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released. At last check, there are no arrests in this case.

If you have any information about the homicide, call Crimestopper 419-255-1111.

