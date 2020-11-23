11/22: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

1-2″ of slushy snow fell Sunday (with isolated 3″ amounts west of I-75) -- and Monday may be drier, but will still see highs rise only to the low-40s under mostly cloudy skies. A gusty, rainy midweek is shaping up, with winds past 40mph and another 1/2″ of rain Wednesday -- just before a cloudy, though dry Thanksgiving in the low-50s.

