11,885 new COVID cases reported in Ohio, after data glitches

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - New cases of the novel coronavirus are increasing at an exponential rate, with 11,885 cases reported in the prior 24-hour period leading up to Monday.

The big increase is likely an anomaly, however, due to technical problems with two labs being unable to report cases for two days, as well as a backlog of antigen testing.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to climb as well, with 4,358 beds throughout the state being filled by coronavirus patients, more than a thousand of them in the ICU. That’s a 59% increase over the previous two weeks.

.@OhioHospitals is reporting that we are at 4,358 hospitalized #COVID19 patients as of today. That is a 59% increase from just two weeks ago. We also currently have 1,079 patients who are in the ICU, which is again far higher than we have seen so far during this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/HIugRFFnDQ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 23, 2020

