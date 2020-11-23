Advertisement

Arrest made in weekend homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have made an arrest in the Saturday homicide on the 5200 block of Crabb on Monday.

59-year-old Scott Limpf was initially questioned when authorities responded to the shooting, but was not arrested at the time.

An as-of-yet unidentified black male was found suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday evening. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

After reviewing the investigation, Lucas County prosecutors decided to charge Limpf with murder, and he was arrested and booked in to Lucas County Jail Monday.

