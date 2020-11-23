Advertisement

Bond set for man accused of Friday shooting in South Toledo

Scottie Greer
Scottie Greer(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bond was set Monday for the man accused of shooting and killing Alvin Volker on Friday at a gas station in South Toledo.

Scottie Greer appeared in court and had his bond set at $1 million. His preliminary hearing is set for November 30.

According to police, Greer shot Volker on Friday morning. Police found Volker suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 1400 block of South Ave. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Greer, 53, was later arrested and charged with murder.

